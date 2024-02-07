January 25, 2024
Republic Day Sale sparks an 18.7% surge in E-Commerce orders
E-commerce order volumes during this year's Republic Day sale events increased 18.7% compared to last year, according to a recent report.
Source: Pexels
The report, by e-commerce enablement platform Unicommerce, analysed order items processed through its platform during the nine days (13th to 21st January) of the Republic Day sale.
The growth of e-commerce during the sale period was supported by attractive deals and nationwide marketing campaigns done by leading marketplaces, the report said.
This helped marketplaces record an impressive year-on-year (Y-o-Y) order growth of 28.7 per cent during the period.
