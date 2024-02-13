February 13, 2024
SEBI approves Gopal Snacks to raise Rs 650 crore via IPO
Rajkot-based snack company Gopal Snacks Ltd, received final observation from the Securities and Exchange Board of India, to raise Rs 650 crore through an initial public offering.
The company, which offers namkeen, western snacks, and other products across India and internationally, had filed preliminary IPO papers with Sebi on November 21, 2023.
The shares are offered at a face value of Rs 1 and is entirely an offer for sale of equity shares worth up to Rs 650 crore by promoters and other shareholders.
The offer for sale comprises up to Rs 100 crore by Bipinbhai Vithalbhai Hadvani, up to Rs 540 crore by Gopal Agriproducts Pvt Ltd, and up to Rs 10 crore by other selling shareholder.
Under the "Gopal" brand, the company sells an average of 8.01 million packets per day.
Its product portfolio comprises of 84 products with 276 SKUs upto Rs 10 crore by Harsh Sureshkumar Shah.
The offer also includes a reservation for subscription by eligible employees.
Intensive Fiscal Services Private Limited, Axis Capital Limited, and JM Financial Limited, are the book-running lead managers.
Link Intime India Private Limited is the registrar of the offer. The equity shares are proposed to be listed on the BSE and NSE.
