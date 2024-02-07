January 16, 2024
Kisankonnect secures Rs 31 crore in pre-series A funding round
Kisankonnect, the innovative agro-startup backed by Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty, has successfully raised Rs 31 crore in its pre-series A funding round.
The funding, led by Green Frontier Capital (GFC) and with significant participation from Dhanuka Agritech Limited, marks a pivotal moment for the fully integrated fresh produce agro-startup.
The funds raised in this round are strategically earmarked to expand climate-smart agriculture interventions with their 5,000 farmers and enhance fresh-produce supply chain technology.
Kisankonnect is also set to establish new farm stores alongside the existing ones in Mumbai and Pune.
Nidhi Nirmal, Co-founder and Business Head, highlighted the company's commitment to evolving customer service.
The startup is known for its unique tech-enabled, temperature-controlled, and fully traceable supply chain, ensuring swift delivery of sorted and graded fresh produce to consumers in Mumbai and Pune.
This approach significantly reduces wastage and ensures fair prices for both farmers and consumers.
Bhammer emphasised the potential of Kisankonnect's groundbreaking supply chain to make a tangible impact in reducing carbon emissions in the agricultural sector.
Kisankonnect's success in securing funding underscores the growing interest and support for sustainable and technology-driven solutions in the agriculture sector.
