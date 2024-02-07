January 19, 2024
Shoppers Stop's net profit declines in Q3
Retailer Shoppers Stop incurred a 41 per cent fall in profits at Rs 37 crore in the December quarter (Q3FY24).
The retail chain incurred Rs 62.7 crore in the previous quarter of the same fiscal (Q2FY24).
However, the revenue surged over 19 per cent from Rs 1039 crore (Q2) to Rs 1237.5 crore (Q3).
Shares for the company settled 1.62 per cent higher at Rs 701.50 per share, before the results were announced on Thursday.
The highest share of the retail apparel brand came from their First Citizen loyalty program which contributed 78 per cent to overall sales.
Private brand sales were second at 13 per cent, contributing 189 crores to sales.
Company's beauty segment outperformed by 10 per cent with sales of Rs 262 crores.
The Raheja Corp-owned departmental store chain saw customer engagement with 2.66 lakh makeovers, it added.
Shoppers Stop also said it opened 13 stores in the December quarter, with four each in department, beauty and intune divisions and one in airport.
The company has 233 stores as of December 31 2023, with over 800 brands and a presence in 56 cities in the country.
