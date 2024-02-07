January 12, 2024
Start investing in your 20s: A pledge every youth should take on this National Youth Day
The birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda is celebrated as National Youth Day across the country. In 1984, the Government of India declared this day as National Youth Day.
Since 1985 the event is celebrated in India on January 12 every year.
The National Youth Day marks Swami Vivekananda's ideas on how the young should participate in the modern world while upholding their values.
Why investing early is important?
Compound your money: Time in the key in market. The longer the amount of time available for your money to compound, the more powerful it becomes.
Invest in small amount: Start your investment with small amounts and gradually invest more over a span of years as your income increases.
Tax benefit: Investments like the National Pension System offer tax advantages. The scheme is retirement-oriented, amount invested in NPS is tax-deductible.
Financially Independent: If you want the financial freedom, start investing at your young age.
On this National Youth Day 2024, Indian youth should take a pledge investing early in their lives.
The Indian youth should start investing in their early 20s. Here are some of the investment options you can avail for better returns:
Mutual Funds: Mutual Funds are the pre-eminent investment options with high returns. It allows muliple investors to chip in their money and invest in a diversified portfolio.
Stocks: Stock market is highly volatile. Investing in stock market is risky. The investor should be a risk-bearer, as higher risks equal higher returns.
Life Insurance Plans: One should start investing early in a Life Insurance scheme. As the annual premium to be paid is low, if availed at a young age.
Fixed Deposits: Fixed Deposits offer fixed returns over a specific investment period. These are the safest and the most stable investment option.
Gold: Gold is a non-depreciable asset. Considering the current inflation scenario, the prices of gold will increase in the coming years.
