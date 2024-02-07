January 12, 2024
Startup IPM to set up 100 fuel outlets; to start from Assam
Startup fuel retail firm Indo Petroleum Marketing (IPM) on Thursday said it will set up 100 fuel stations across the country.
Source: Republic
The target of establishing 100 fuel stations will be achieved within the next five years.
Source: Pexels Photo
IPM will start its business from Assam.
Source: Pexels Photo
"IPM will set up retail outlets or petrol pumps across the country to undertake fuel sales to the public," IPM Founder Gyan Prakash Sharma said.
Source: Pexels Photo
The Delhi-based company has already generated a net worth of Rs 250 crore to roll out its network to sell different types of fuel in the country.
Source: Unsplash