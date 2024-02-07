January 12, 2024

Startup IPM to set up 100 fuel outlets; to start from Assam

Startup fuel retail firm Indo Petroleum Marketing (IPM) on Thursday said it will set up 100 fuel stations across the country.

The target of establishing 100 fuel stations will be achieved within the next five years.

IPM will start its business from Assam.

"IPM will set up retail outlets or petrol pumps across the country to undertake fuel sales to the public," IPM Founder Gyan Prakash Sharma said.

The Delhi-based company has already generated a net worth of Rs 250 crore to roll out its network to sell different types of fuel in the country.

