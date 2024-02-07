January 18, 2024
Google CEO warns of more job cuts in 2024
Google has laid off over a thousand employees spanning various departments since January 10.
The announcement came in the form of an internal memo from CEO Sundar Pichai, who also cautioned employees to brace themselves for additional cuts in the future, according to media reports.
Pichai addressed the entire Google workforce on Wednesday, revealing, "We have ambitious goals and will be investing in our big priorities this year."
The CEO acknowledged the challenges ahead, stating, "The reality is that to create the capacity for this investment, we have to make tough choices."
The impact of these "tough choices" has already been felt across multiple divisions, including hardware, ad sales, trust and safety, shopping, maps, policy core engineering, and YouTube teams.
Pichai stressed that these layoffs and reorganisations, while significant, do not mirror the scale of the 12,000 job cuts executed by Google around the same time last year.
Notably, Amazon, one of Google's major competitors in cloud and artificial intelligence, has also initiated layoffs in January.
