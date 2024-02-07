January 9, 2024
Tamil Nadu Global Investor's Meet: Quantum of Investments
CM nnounced an impressive influx of investments totaling ₹6,64,180 crore. This marked a substantial leap from the previous GIMs in 2015 and 2019.
Addressing investors during his valedictory address, Stalin said the two-day event attracted deals that are projected to generate 26,90,657 jobs.
The industries, MSME, and housing and urban development sectors emerged as notable investment hotspots, collectively contributing to the state's economic growth trajectory.
ata Power committed Rs 70,000 crore towards the development of 10 GW of solar and wind units. Simultaneously, the Adani Group entered into deals totaling around Rs 47,000 crore.
