February 15, 2024

Tata Group to partner with Uber Technologies

The Tata Group is in discussions with Uber Technologies for a strategic partnership to enhance traffic and engagement on Tata's digital platform, according to media reports.

According to sources, the collaboration could potentially include integrating Uber's services as a central app within the ecosystem.

Tata Neu, marketed as a 'super app', is reportedly encountering obstacles such as stagnant user growth and limited engagement, as indicated by insiders.

Nevertheless, despite these challenges, Tata Neu is actively working to enhance its market position.

Last year February, Tata Motors entered an agreement with Uber to supply 25,000 electric vehicles, indicating a growing relationship between the two companies.

