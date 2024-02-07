January 17, 2024
Tata Motors launches Punch EV
Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd (TPEM), a subsidiary of Tata Motors, launched its first pure EV - the Punch.ev, starting from Rs 10.99 lakh to Rs 14.49 lakh for the top model.
Source: Instagram
The company will start the delivery of the electric Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) from January 22.
Source: Instagram
Earlier in January, the automaker opened pre-bookings for the electric vehicle with a booking amount of Rs 21,000.
Source: Instagram
The Punch EV, which is now making its way to local dealerships, will be offered in five variants including the Smart, Smart+, Adventure, Empowered, and Empowered+.
Source: Instagram
Smart : Rs 10.99 lakh | Smart+: Rs 11.49 lakh | Adventure: Rs 11.99 lakh | Adventure LR: Rs 12.99 lakh
Source: Instagram
Empowered: Rs 12.79 lakh | Empowered LR: Rs 13.99 lakh | Empowered+: Rs 13.29 lakh | Empowered+ LR: Rs 14.49 lakh
Source: Instagram