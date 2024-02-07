February 3, 2024
Tata Power arm facilitates Rs 3,050 crore consumer financing
Tata Power Ltd in a stock exchange filing said Tata Power Solar Systems facilitated over Rs 3,500 crore of customer financing for solar projects during the last 4.5 years.
Source: Freepik
This momentum built over the years will help support the wide-scale adoption of solar energy in the country.
Source: Shutterstock
Tata Power said TPSSL facilitated financial solutions to over 2,200 Commercial and Industrial customers. These projects are valued at approximately Rs 3,400 crore.
Source: Tata Power
The quantum of solar power financed includes 850 MW for non-residential and about 9 MW for residential customers.
Source: Pexels
Further, TPSSL has facilitated residential loans to over 1,000 customers, contributing to projects valued at around Rs 55 crore.
Source: Pexels
Notably, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Punjab, Karnataka, and Rajasthan stand out as the top 5 states actively availing the financing solutions.
Source: Freepik
Shares of Tata Power edged 0.18 per cent higher to Rs 389.55 on BSE.
Source: Unsplash