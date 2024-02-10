February 10, 2024
Tata Power reports Q3 earnings
Net profit rises 2.3% annually to Rs 1,076 crore
Revenue rises 3.7% annually to Rs 14,651 crore
EBITDA rises 3.6% annually to Rs 2,417 crore
EBITDA margin remained flat at 16.5% on a year-on year (YoY) basis
Solar rooftop portfolio, including group captive, surpasses 2,000 MW
Our core businesses continue to perform well & have helped the company clock its 17th consecutive PAT growth quarter: Tata Power CEO & MD
Market capitalisation of Tata Power is over Rs 1.25 lakh crore
Tata Power stock settled 3.79% lower at Rs 392.10 per share on Friday, February 9, 2024
