February 10, 2024

Tata Power reports Q3 earnings

Net profit rises 2.3% annually to Rs 1,076 crore

Revenue rises 3.7% annually to Rs 14,651 crore

EBITDA rises 3.6% annually to Rs 2,417 crore

EBITDA margin remained flat at 16.5% on a year-on year (YoY) basis

Solar rooftop portfolio, including group captive, surpasses 2,000 MW

Our core businesses continue to perform well & have helped the company clock its 17th consecutive PAT growth quarter: Tata Power CEO & MD

Market capitalisation of Tata Power is over Rs 1.25 lakh crore

Tata Power stock settled 3.79% lower at Rs 392.10 per share on Friday, February 9, 2024

