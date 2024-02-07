January 18, 2024
Tata Sons' Agratas in talks for green loan of up to $500 million
Agratas Energy Storage Solutions Pvt Ltd. is in talks with a group of banks to raise as much as $500 million via green loan, according to the sources.
Source: X Photo
The wholly owned subsidiary of Tata Sons Pvt Ltd develops battery cells, with factories in India and the UK.
Source: X Photo
Its facilities are designed to be powered by clean energy, according to the company’s website.
Source: PTI
Agratas would use the proceeds from the loan for its factories, as per the sources. The tenor would probably be more than five years.
Source: X Photo
Tata said last year it plans to set up a 20 gigawatt-hour lithium-ion battery plant in Gujarat.
Source: X Photo