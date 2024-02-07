February 2, 2024
Tata to setup second iPhone manufacturing unit in TN
The Tata Group is reportedly in talks with Pegatron, a key supplier for Apple Inc., to set up a second iPhone manufacturing unit in Tamil Nadu.
This move is seen as a major boost to Apple’s efforts to localise its supply chain and strengthen its partnership with Tata.
It will be Tata’s second facility in India after the Karnataka facility that was taken over from Wistron.
The proposed plant is expected to accommodate around 20 assembly lines and aims to employ around 50,000 workers within the next two years.
The site is likely to be operational within 12-18 months.
Tamil Nadu signing investment pacts worth more than $4.39 billion with firms such as Apple suppliers Tata Electronics and Pegatron
This joint venture between Tata and Pegatron could help Tata speed up the process and enhance its standing as an iPhone manufacturer.
It also aligns with the Indian government’s ‘Make in India’ initiative, which aims to attract foreign investment and create jobs in the manufacturing sector.
