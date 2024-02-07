January 30, 2024
TCS bags 15-year deal from UK's insurance company Aviva
TCS did not disclose the deal size. However, according to media reports, this will be a mega deal which is usually considered to be over $500 million in size.
Aviva is a long-standing partner of TCS for 20 years.
In this new agreement, TCS will be deploying TCS BaNCS transforming Aviva’s end-to-end policy administration and servicing to expand to cover over 5.5 million policies.
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) announced that Aviva, the UK’s leading insurance, wealth and retirement provider has expanded its partnership with the IT services major in a 15-year agreement.
TCS has operated in the UK for more than 45 years and works with over 200 of the top businesses in the country including British Airways, Virgin Atlantic, Sainsbury’s, Nationwide, M&S, Asda and Boots.
TCS has a leadership position in software and IT services to the UK market.
It currently employs more than 23,000 people in the UK and Ireland, making it among the region’s biggest IT employers.
