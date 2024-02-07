January 11, 2024
Tesco boosts profit outlook amid strong Christmas sales
Tesco, the UK's largest retailer, has raised its profit forecast for the second time in four months following underlying sales during the crucial Christmas trading period.
Tesco's strategy of price matching with Aldi on key items and the popularity of its Clubcard loyalty scheme have contributed to its resilience.
The supermarket reported strong Christmas sales figures, including the sale of over 1 million fresh whole turkeys, turkey crowns, and joints, over 57 million mince pies.
