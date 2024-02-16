February 16, 2024

Tesla likely to enter India soon

Tesla, the electric car manufacturer led by Elon Musk, may finally enter the Indian market soon.

A new report suggests that the Indian government is close to finalising new import duties for global EV makers like Tesla for cars priced beyond Rs 30 lakh.

However, the offering of reduced import duties will be for a temporary period, according to a media report.

The development comes after years of speculations about Tesla's entry into the Indian market.

The report, citing sources, claims that the Indian government is working on a policy to offer Tesla a 2-3 year period of lowered import taxes.

The government's strategy behind offering these concessions to Tesla and other foreign electric car manufacturers is to incentivize them to build their cars in India.

This is expected to boost the local EV market and create significant job opportunities.

Domestic EV players in India are not very keen on the idea of special treatment for international EV makers.

In the past, Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal has been against the idea of offering incentives to foreign EV manufacturers like Tesla.

Mahindra & Mahindra Group has asked the government to maintain a level playing field between the domestic and international EV makers.

