The 8+8+8 Rule: Can It Boost Your Productivity and Balance?
Why Is Time Management Important For Productivity?
Dividing time helps combat being overwhelmed and distracted and allows efficient time management to improve focus and work-life balance.
Source: Shutterstock
What Is 8+8+8 Rule?
The 8+8+8 rule is a simple yet efficient tool that divides your day into three equal parts. This approach focuses on all aspects of life to achieve a balanced approach to time management. It divides hours each into productivity, quality sleep and personal time.
Source: Shutterstock
Focused Approach
The 8+8+8 Rule of productivity, quality time and personal time energises you and allows you to focus on the 3Fs, 3Hs and 3Ss. 3Fs include family, friends, and faith. 3Hs include health, hygiene, and hobby. 3Ss include soul, service, and smile.
Source: Shutterstock
8 Tips To Achieve Time Management
Here are the top 8 tips for balancing your busy schedule to achieve efficiency by dividing your day into three parts...
Source: Shutterstock
Plan
Starting your day with a plan of action would bring clarity to the day by equal distribution of work, rest and personal time.
Source: Shutterstock
Boundaries
Setting limits to distractions and work hours will allow you to protect your time.
Source: Shutterstock
Unplug
Avoiding screens before bedtime for better sleep can stop your brain from misinterpreting the signals and will allow your body to rest.
Source: Shutterstock
Consistency
Consistency and regularity in performing the routine will establish healthy lifestyle habits and allow you to achieve an optimal and efficient lifestyle.
Source: Shutterstock
Prioritize
Focusing on important tasks to make the most of the work hours will allow quick performance in tasks and help you to achieve the time limit of 8 hours.
Source: Shutterstock
Delegate
Share tasks with your partners and avoid workload to free up your time and space. Keep less load with improved efficiency and performance.
Source: Shutterstock
Take Breaks
Taking out time to rest is equally important to achieving the goal. Managing short breaks in between will help you to stay refreshed and energised during work.
Source: Shutterstock
Review
Regularly assess and adjust your schedule for a balanced approach to time management to understand and improve your performance to optimal limits.