January 24, 2024

The coffee exports set to surge due to global price rally 

The coffee export landscape is primed for a potential upswing in 2024, fueled by a surge in global prices that's enticing European buyers to pay premium prices.

The robusta coffee variety is currently hovering near its highest value in over 15 years, partly due to expectations of reduced production in Vietnam.

Despite robust export demand, traders await increased supplies, which could potentially alleviate local prices, according to the dealer.

Rising input expenses and wages are straining their earnings, a challenge that necessitates attention for equitable growth in the sector.

State-run Coffee Board estimates a potential production increase to 3,74,200 tonnes in the ongoing 2023–24 season.

