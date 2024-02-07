January 24, 2024
The coffee exports set to surge due to global price rally
The coffee export landscape is primed for a potential upswing in 2024, fueled by a surge in global prices that's enticing European buyers to pay premium prices.
Source: Pexels
The robusta coffee variety is currently hovering near its highest value in over 15 years, partly due to expectations of reduced production in Vietnam.
Source: Pexels
Despite robust export demand, traders await increased supplies, which could potentially alleviate local prices, according to the dealer.
Source: Pexels
Rising input expenses and wages are straining their earnings, a challenge that necessitates attention for equitable growth in the sector.
Source: Pexels
State-run Coffee Board estimates a potential production increase to 3,74,200 tonnes in the ongoing 2023–24 season.
Source: Pexels