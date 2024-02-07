January 25, 2024
Tokyo's average apartment cost exceeded 100 million yen in FY23
The average price of new apartments in Tokyo surpassed 100 million yen annually for the first time in 2023, according to data from the Real Estate Economic Institute.
Source: Pexels
This marked a 39.4% increase from the previous year, pushed the average price to a record 114.8 million yen.
The surge in apartment prices is notably fueled by rising labor and construction costs and an influx of foreign investors leveraging the yen's multi-decade low.
The 114.8 million yen average price tag signifies that owning an apartment in Tokyo now costs approximately 25 times the country's nationwide salary average of 4.6 million yen.
