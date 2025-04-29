Top 10 ‘Made In India’ Sneakers To Fit Every Occasion Right- List
Walking In Style!
Are you wearing heels? No, why? The Indian market has rapidly grown, driven by stylish, functional footwear that matches individual preferences. To elevate your fit? Just grab a pair yourself!
Where to Grab Your Sneakers From?
The Indian shoe companies show no compromise with top-notch global brands. They are comfortable, long-lasting, and don’t burn a hole in your pocket. Let's check them out!
Ludic
Ludic is the first Indian sneaker brand to catch the eye of fashion enthusiasts in no time. Ludic sneakers offer both style and comfort, as well as polished functionality.
Bata
India’s most trusted brand was founded in 1931. Bata became a household name throughout the country. Bata offers elegant, relaxing, and long-lasting sneakers.
Paragon
The brand gives casual kicks to formal shoes. There's something for everyone. Paragon is committed to making top-notch designs with high technology to keep your feet happy.
Red Chief
Red Chief, launched in 1997, is a leading brand in India known for its classic and durable leather footwear designed for the modern Indian man.
Comet
Comet has the most fabulous shoes to rock your outfit. The brand offers a collection of unisex shoes perfect for anyone who loves mixing them with bold designs and unique shades.
Red Tape
A popular Indian brand based in Kanpur, it is known for providing an array of elegant footwear, including casual leather kicks, formal options, and fashionable shoes.
Liberty
Liberty has deep roots in Indian soil, dating back to 1954. It is known for its wide range of footwear, including formal, athletic, leisure, and sports. It provides a mix of quality leather and modern designs.
Campus
Campus sneakers bring together performance and style, making them famous among the youth. They don’t compromise on quality while keeping them budget-friendly.
Lancer
Established in 1989, Lancer is a renowned footwear company known for its quality and innovation, utilising advanced technologies to produce premium products.
The Saree Sneaker
Saree sneakers blend Indian craftsmanship with modern design, creating a stylish and comfortable option for brides and wedding guests, perfect for festive occasions.