March 19, 2024
Top 5 Assets by Market Cap
Gold Reigns Supreme: Market cap at $14.650 trillion makes gold the top asset.
Microsoft's Might: With a $3.005 trillion cap, Microsoft secures the second spot.
Apple's Value: Apple holds third place with a market cap of $2.667 trillion.
NVIDIA's Growth: NVIDIA ranks fourth, boasting a $2.144 trillion market cap.
Saudi Aramco Stands Strong: Saudi Aramco claims fifth place with a market cap of $2.065 trillion.
