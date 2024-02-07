January 9, 2024

Top 5 flexi cap mutual funds which gave maximum return in last year

Before deciding to invest in a mutual fund scheme, one should look into the scheme’s category, reputation of the fund house and the past performance of fund managers who are managing the scheme.

The key factor which determines whether a mutual fund scheme is worthy of investment or not, is the past performance.

Flexi cap mutual funds offer investors the flexibility to invest across market capitalisations, including large, mid, and small-cap companies.

Here are the top-performing flexi cap mutual fund schemes which have delivered over 35 percent on investment in the past one year.

1) JM Flexicap Fund: 42.06 per cent

2) Bank of India Flexi Cap Fund: 40.64 per cent

3) Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund: 37.36 per cent

4) Invesco India Flexi Cap Fund: 36.08 per cent

5) Motilal Oswal Flexi Cap Fund: 35.33 per cent

