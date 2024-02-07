January 18, 2024
Top announcements from the Galaxy Unpacked event
Samsung launched its latest Galaxy S24 series at the Galaxy Unpacked event. The company also launched Galaxy AI, introduced seven years of software updates, and teased Galaxy Ring at the event.
Samsung Galaxy S24 series | Samsung Galaxy S24 (Rs 79,999), Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus (Rs 1,09,999), Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra (Rs 1,44,999)
Galaxy AI | The Galaxy S24 series introduces Galaxy AI, a highly anticipated feature offering significant intelligence to enhance communication capabilities.
Galaxy AI features: Live Translate, Interpreter, Chat Assist, Note Assist, Transcript Assist.
Galaxy Ring | Samsung gave a glimpse of the upcoming 'Galaxy Ring,' a health-tracking wearable infused with AI for an improved user experience.
Seven years of software updates | Samsung commits to provide seven years of security updates and seven generations of OS upgrades for the Galaxy S24 smartphone lineup.
