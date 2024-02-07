January 12, 2024

Tourist arrivals in Maldives, by country (Jan-Nov 2023)

Ministry of tourism, Maldives shared the data on tourist arrivals in Maldives from January to November, 2023.

Russia: 1,91,617 tourists

India: 1,83,371 tourists

China: 1,75,592 tourists

UK: 1,38,721 tourists

Germany: 1,22,704 tourists

Italy: 99,171 tourists

US: 66,707 tourists

France: 44,016 tourists

Spain: 36,021 tourists

Switzerland: 33,658 tourists

