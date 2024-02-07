January 12, 2024
Tourist arrivals in Maldives, by country (Jan-Nov 2023)
Ministry of tourism, Maldives shared the data on tourist arrivals in Maldives from January to November, 2023.
Source: Pexels
Russia: 1,91,617 tourists
Source: Pexels
India: 1,83,371 tourists
Source: Pexels
China: 1,75,592 tourists
Source: Pexels
UK: 1,38,721 tourists
Source: Pexels
Germany: 1,22,704 tourists
Source: Pexels
Italy: 99,171 tourists
Source: Pexels
US: 66,707 tourists
Source: Screen Grab
France: 44,016 tourists
Source: UNSPLASH
Spain: 36,021 tourists
Source: Unsplash
Switzerland: 33,658 tourists
Source: Unsplash