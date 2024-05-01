May 1, 2024
UK house prices drop for second consecutive month
On an annual basis, the growth rate of house prices slowed to 0.6% from 1.6%, indicating a notable deceleration in the market's momentum.
Nationwide's chief economist, Robert Gardner, attributes this slowdown to persistent affordability challenges, exacerbated by the recent increase in long-term interest rates.
Despite mortgage approvals reaching their highest level since September 2022 in March, the unexpected dip in house prices suggests a delicate balance.
