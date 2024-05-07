May 7, 2024
UK new car sales saw a slight uptick, rising 1% to 134,274 units
Fleet registrations surged by 18.5%, totaling 81,207 units, showcasing a significant preference among businesses for updating their vehicle fleets
Despite the overall growth, the adoption of battery electric vehicles (BEVs) remained moderate, with only a 10.7% increase in registrations.
Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) adjusted its annual new car sales projection to 1.98 million units, reflecting a slightly more optimistic outlook compared to the previous year
SMMT reiterated its call for policy interventions, such as temporary VAT reductions on BEVs, to stimulate private consumer interest and drive broader adoption of electric vehicles
