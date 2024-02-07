January 26, 2024

UK’s Saga seeks partnership opportunity for cruise business

British holiday group Saga announced on Friday that it is exploring potential options for its cruise division, including the possibility of a partnership arrangement.

The London-listed firm is considering a capital-light business model for its Ocean Cruise, aligning with its strategic objectives.

Saga is looking into ways to generate funds from its cruise operation. This could involve selling its two flagship vessels or offloading the entire business through a licensing arrangement.

The move towards a capital-light model is intended to support further growth, decrease debt, and enhance long-term shareholder returns for Saga.

