March 30, 2024
US Concerned About India's ICT Import Regulations
The US is worried about India's import regulations for ICT products, citing lack of stakeholder consultations and opaque restrictions.
The report highlights challenges in intellectual property rights and government procurement practices, urging India to enhance market access and policy consistency.
The report also emphasises the need for stakeholder consultations, improved intellectual property rights protection, and consistent government procurement policies.
Regarding intellectual property rights, the report highlights ongoing discussions between the US and India to address various challenges faced by US companies.
