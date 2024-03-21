March 21, 2024
US housing starts to surge, indicating a strong market recovery
Optimism reigns as single-family home construction soars.
Contrasting Trends: The multifamily segment declines amid regional disparities.
Builders offer incentives, including mortgage rate buydowns, to attract buyers.
New home sales outperform existing home sales, signalling a market shift.
Housing starts and permits surge, reflecting market healing and consumer confidence.
