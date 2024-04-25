April 25, 2024
US stock futures slip
Big Tech's AI-focused firms, reliant on software revenue, face scrutiny after Meta's earnings miss. Kathleen Brooks of XTB notes disappointment in AI revenue generation.
Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq e-minis drop by 0.58%, 0.71%, and 1.07% respectively. Amid Middle East tensions and Fed rate cut speculations, focus shifts to Personal Consumption Expenditures index.
IBM falls 8.6% post-acquisition announcement, Southwest Airlines slashes Boeing delivery estimates, Caterpillar predicts Q2 sales drop, and Royal Caribbean raises profit forecast.
Tech giants falter, aviation and construction sectors face challenges, while cruise and telecom sectors see gains amidst varied earnings reports and market uncertainties.
