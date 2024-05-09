May 9, 2024
US unemployment claims rise more than forecasted
The labour market experiences shifts due to Federal Reserve interest rate hikes, impacting employment trends.
Recent Labour Department data reveals a significant uptick in new unemployment benefit claims, surpassing economists' projections.
Various factors contribute to the rise, including unexpected seasonal fluctuations post-school spring breaks.
Markets anticipate potential rate cuts by September as the Fed maintains its current interest rate range amidst a rise in individuals receiving unemployment benefits.
