US Vice President Visits Amber Fort: Top 10 Biggest Forts In India
Purpose Of Visit?
What trade agreements were discussed? How will the outcomes affect jobs in both countries? The U.S. Vice President will land in India to discuss strategic partnerships amid tensions over Trump tariffs.
To The Fort!
The US Vice President and his family visit the iconic Amber Fort in Jaipur during their 4-day trip. Which are the biggest forts of India? Let’s dive in to know more!
Chittorgarh Fort
The fort, situated in Rajasthan, is considered the largest fort in India. It holds immense historical importance and shows a rich history of Rajput rulers.
Amber Fort
Famously known for its elaborate architecture and serving as the seat of the Kachhawas dynasty, it has now been marked as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.
Jaisalmer Fort
The Fort is named in the UNESCO World Heritage Site as a stunning example of architectural excellence.
Kangra Fort
Kangra Fort, situated in Himachal Pradesh, belonged to the Katoch Dynasty. It is one of the largest fortresses and houses a museum.
Gwalior Fort
Gwalior Fort is a complex structure with palaces and temples reflecting distinctive architectural styles. Man Mandir Palace is one of the many palaces in Gwalior Fort.
Mehrangarh Fort
The fort in Rajasthan is majestic atop a hill, showcasing fortifications and numerous palaces.
Agra Fort
A UNESCO World Heritage Site, Agra Fort is a testament to the Mughal Empire and their architectural style in red sandstone, holding immense significance.
Golconda Fort
This Fort in Hyderabad is known for its intricate construction and is a prominent landmark in the Deccan Region.
Srirangapatna Fort
The fort features four palatial gates and a complex of palaces, spanning over 240 acres, holding immense heritage significance.
Panhala Fort
Panhala Fort of Maharashtra is the largest fort in the Deccan region, spanning 1,300 feet.