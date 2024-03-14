March 14, 2024
Volkswagen considers launching an entry-level electric vehicle by 2027
Four project teams are developing proposals for the vehicle, aiming for a 2027 launch. The company plans to unveil 11 new electric vehicles from the VW brand by 2025.
Source: Pexels
VW Group CEO Oliver Blume hinted at partnerships for the entry-level model, aiming for a price of around 20,000 euros to be decided this year.
Source: Pexels
The company's cost-cutting drive led to an 80% increase in operating profit for its core mass-market brands in 2023, totaling 7.3 billion euros.
Source: Pexels
Closer cooperation among Volkswagen's brands has boosted efficiency and competitiveness, leading to increased operating profit and improved innovativeness.
Source: Pexels