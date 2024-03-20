March 20, 2024

Volkswagen to partner with Mobileye for automated driving

Mobileye to provide driving assistance software for VW's luxury brands. 

Technologies include assistance for highways, urban driving, and automated overtaking.

The VW CEO says new functions will enhance convenience and safety. 

Mobileye to supply automated driving software to VW's commercial vehicles unit. 

The partnership aims to deepen the integration of advanced driving technologies into Volkswagen vehicles.

