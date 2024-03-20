March 20, 2024
Volkswagen to partner with Mobileye for automated driving
Mobileye to provide driving assistance software for VW's luxury brands.
Source: Pexels
Technologies include assistance for highways, urban driving, and automated overtaking.
Source: Pexels
The VW CEO says new functions will enhance convenience and safety.
Source: Pexels
Mobileye to supply automated driving software to VW's commercial vehicles unit.
Source: Pexels
The partnership aims to deepen the integration of advanced driving technologies into Volkswagen vehicles.
Source: Pexels