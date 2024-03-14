March 14, 2024
Zara-owner Inditex doubles pre-tax profits in China despite store closures
Inditex closes 50 stores in China, doubling pre-tax profits to 241 million euros.
Inditex shrinks its global store footprint, focusing on flagship outlets and online sales growth.
Inditex adopts a digital-first strategy in China, launching livestream experiences on Douyin.
Online sales boost Inditex's profits, reaching 9.1 billion euros, or a quarter of total sales.
Inditex's China success contrasts with the US, where pre-tax profits fell 7%.
