March 14, 2024

Zara-owner Inditex doubles pre-tax profits in China despite store closures

Inditex closes 50 stores in China, doubling pre-tax profits to 241 million euros.

Inditex shrinks its global store footprint, focusing on flagship outlets and online sales growth.

Inditex adopts a digital-first strategy in China, launching livestream experiences on Douyin.

Online sales boost Inditex's profits, reaching 9.1 billion euros, or a quarter of total sales.

Inditex's China success contrasts with the US, where pre-tax profits fell 7%.

