February 2, 2024
Zomato CEO buys 2 land parcels in Delhi
Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal has purchased two land parcels of around 5 acres in Mehrauli Tehsil in New Delhi for a total of Rs 79 crore.
The two land parcels are purchased from different sets of owners for which Goyal has paid a stamp duty of Rs 5.24 crore, according to the property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix.
In the first transaction of land that was registered on March 28, 2023, Goyal purchased 2.5 acres of land from Luxalon Building Pvt Ltd at Rs 29 crore and paid a stamp duty of Rs 1.74 crore.
In the second transaction that was registered on September 01, 2023, Goyal purchased 2.53 acres of land from one Ravi Kapur at Rs 50 crore and paid stamp duty of Rs 3.50 crore.
According to the documents, the two plots are located in the village Dera Mandi of Chhatarpur area and the registration for both transactions took place at Hauz Khas.
