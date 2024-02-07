January 18, 2024

Zomato's Sustainability goals for 2030

Zomato on Wednesday announced goals for 2030, to protect and ensure, "sustainable growth of the platform economy and all its stakeholders".

The sustainability goals have been crafted around eight themes.

The themes are ‘climate-conscious deliveries,’ a ''waste-free world,' ‘zero hunger,’ ‘customer centricity,’ ‘governance,’ ‘inclusive growth,’ ‘health, safety,’ and ‘diversity and equity’.

Zomato has pledged to facilitate 100% deliveries through EVs.

The food delivery firm also aims to deliver 100 million plastic-free orders by 2025.

Zomato said it will help the restaurants in reducing food waste through training and collaborations.

To promote inclusive growth, the Gurugram-headquartered company said it will support 300,000 micro, small, and medium restaurant businesses, and food entrepreneurs.

Zomato said it will empower one million gig workers through upskilling, partnerships, and benefit programs.

Zomato has also promised to achieve a minimum of 50% representation of women, LGBTQIA+, Persons with Disabilities, veterans, and other disadvantaged groups under its Sustainability goals for 2030.

