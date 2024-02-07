January 18, 2024
Zomato's Sustainability goals for 2030
Zomato on Wednesday announced goals for 2030, to protect and ensure, "sustainable growth of the platform economy and all its stakeholders".
Source: Zomato
The sustainability goals have been crafted around eight themes.
Source: Pexels Photo
The themes are ‘climate-conscious deliveries,’ a ''waste-free world,' ‘zero hunger,’ ‘customer centricity,’ ‘governance,’ ‘inclusive growth,’ ‘health, safety,’ and ‘diversity and equity’.
Source: Pexels
Zomato has pledged to facilitate 100% deliveries through EVs.
Source: Pexels
The food delivery firm also aims to deliver 100 million plastic-free orders by 2025.
Source: Pexels
Zomato said it will help the restaurants in reducing food waste through training and collaborations.
Source: Zomato
To promote inclusive growth, the Gurugram-headquartered company said it will support 300,000 micro, small, and medium restaurant businesses, and food entrepreneurs.
Source: X Photo
Zomato said it will empower one million gig workers through upskilling, partnerships, and benefit programs.
Source: Zomato
Zomato has also promised to achieve a minimum of 50% representation of women, LGBTQIA+, Persons with Disabilities, veterans, and other disadvantaged groups under its Sustainability goals for 2030.
Source: AP