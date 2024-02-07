February 2, 2024
Ayodhya Ram temple gets donations worth Rs 11 crore in 11 days
The Ram temple in Ayodhya has received more than Rs 11 crore as donation after the temple was thrown open to devotees.
According to the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, around 25 lakh devotees have visited the Ram Janmabhoomi in the 11 days.
About Rs 8 crore has been deposited in the donation boxes in the last 10 days, and around Rs 3.50 crore was received online.
Prakash Gupta, office in-charge of the temple trust said, more than 2 lakh devotees are reaching the Ram temple every day to have darshan of Ram Lalla.
A team of 14 people, which includes 11 bank employees and three from the temple trust, counts the offerings in four donation boxes.
Gupta said that from depositing the donation amount to counting it, everything is done under the surveillance of CCTV cameras.
Individuals who have contributed to the Ayodhya Ram Mandir Trust are eligible to claim a deduction under Section 80G of the Income Tax Act, 1961.
Individuals can contribute to Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust through various means such as cheques, UPI, and Internet Banking.
To claim the deduction under Section 80G, individuals must retain the donation receipt.
