February 1, 2024
Centre slashes ATF prices by Rs 1,221 per kl in Delhi ahead of Budget 2024
The Central government took a significant step today by reducing jet fuel or ATF prices by ₹1,221 per kiloliter in the national capital, just ahead of the Interim Budget.
ATF prices for domestic airlines are now at ₹1,00,772.17 per kiloliter in Delhi, ₹1,09,797.33 per kiloliter in Kolkata, ₹94,246.00 per kiloliter in Mumbai, and ₹1,04,840.19 in Chennai.
These revised prices will come into effect from February 1.
The reduction in jet fuel prices, constituting 40 per cent of an airline's operating cost, is expected to alleviate the financial strain on airlines.
In addition, the cost of Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) has seen an increase of Rs 14, particularly affecting the 19-kilogram commercial LPG gas cylinders.
This upward adjustment in LPG prices is likely to impact various sectors and businesses relying on commercial LPG for their operations.
The IOC, BPCL, and HPCL follow a monthly revision system, adjusting cooking gas and ATF prices on the 1st of each month based on the average international price from the previous month.
