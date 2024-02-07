January 18, 2024
EPFO removes Aadhaar as valid date of birth proof
The Employees' Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) announced on 16 January, that the Aadhaar card will no longer be an acceptable document for date of birth.
The EPFO notified the removal of the Aadhaar Card as an acceptable document for date of Birth after a directive from the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI).
According to UIDAI’s Directive (Circular No. 08 of 2023), the agency observed that Aadhaar was being considered as proof of date of birth by several beneficiaries.
Aadhaar, while a unique identifier, was not recognized as proof of date of birth according to the Aadhaar Act, 2016.
The UIDAI emphasized that Aadhaar provided identity verification, not proof of birth.
Following the UIDAI directive the EPFO removed Aadhaar from the list of acceptable documents for correcting the date of birth.
The Internal System Division (ISD) was directed to make necessary modifications in the application software to align with the updated guidelines.
EPFO members and entities involved in date-of-birth corrections were advised to be aware of this change.
