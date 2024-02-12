February 12, 2024
Financial documents every couple should have this Valentine's Day
Life Insurance Policies | For the financial planning of couples in case of any uncertainty.
Tax-related documents | Couples should maintain a record of their tax returns and financial statements.
Property documents | The couple should keep all the property-related documents if they own any property together.
Joint bank account | All the terms and conditions should be mentioned, including the rights and responsibilities of each individual.
Child Plan Fixed Deposit | Saving and Investing a fixed amount for your child's education, marriage, or help him start a new business.
Marriage Certificate | It is important for various financial transactions if the couple applies for joint loans, insurance policies, or opening joint bank accounts.
