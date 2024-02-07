February 1, 2024
FM enhances the target of 'Lakhpati Didi' scheme
Eighty-three lakh SHGs with nine crore women are transforming the rural socio-economic landscape with empowerment and self-reliance.
Their success has assisted nearly one crore women to become Lakhpati Didi already.
These ladies are an inspiration to others.
Their achievements will be recognized through honouring them.
Buoyed by the success, it has been decided to enhance the target for Lakhpati Didi from 2 crore to 3 crore.
PM Narendra Modi announced the ‘Lakhpati Didi’ scheme last year to provide skill development training to 20 million women in villages across the country.
