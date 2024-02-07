February 1, 2024
FM on Rooftop solarization and muft bijli
Through rooftop solarization, one crore households will be enabled to obtain up to 300 units of free electricity every month.
Source: Pexels
The following benefits are expected:
Source: ANI
Savings up to fifteen to eighteen thousand rupees annually for households from free solar electricity and selling the surplus to the distribution companies.
Source: Freepik
Charging of electric vehicles.
Source: Unsplash
Entrepreneurship opportunities for a large number of vendors for supply and installation.
Source: Shutterstock
Employment opportunities for the youth with technical skills in manufacturing, installation, and maintenance.
Source: Pixabay