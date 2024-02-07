February 1, 2024

FM on Rooftop solarization and muft bijli

Through rooftop solarization, one crore households will be enabled to obtain up to 300 units of free electricity every month.

The following benefits are expected:

Savings up to fifteen to eighteen thousand rupees annually for households from free solar electricity and selling the surplus to the distribution companies.

Charging of electric vehicles.

Entrepreneurship opportunities for a large number of vendors for supply and installation.

Employment opportunities for the youth with technical skills in manufacturing, installation, and maintenance.

