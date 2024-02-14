February 14, 2024
Government names rooftop solar scheme as 'PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana'
The government launched the rooftop solar scheme that was announced in the Interim Budget 2024.
The government named the scheme as PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana.
The scheme is projected to entail an investment of ₹75,000 crore.
PM Narendra Modi, while announcing the scheme on X, reiterated the government's commitment to providing 300 units of free power to 10 million beneficiary households.
“In order to further sustainable development and people’s well-being, we are launching the PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana," Modi said in a post on X.
To popularize the scheme, urban local bodies and panchayats will be incentivized to promote rooftop solar systems in their jurisdictions, he said.
The scheme will lead to more income, lower power bills and employment generation for people, he added.
In another tweet, Modi said that there is no cost burden on the people.
10 million beneficiaries of the new scheme would be able to get 300 units of free power through the rooftop solar installations, FM Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Interim Budget 2024 speech.
Union Finance Secretary TV Somanathan after the presentation of the budget said that the government has provisioned Rs 10,000 crore for rooftop solar in the budget.
Union Minister for New and Renewable energy RK Singh said thet the subsidy for rooftop solar installations had been hiked to about 60% under the new scheme from the current 40%.
