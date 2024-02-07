January 30, 2024
India sees biggest FII outflow in January
Indian equity markets have seen highest outflows in Asia in January, with foreign institutional investors (FIIs) pulling out $2.62 billion from Indian exchanges.
This was the highest monthly outflow since January 2023.
In January, the Sensex was down 0.4 per cent, while Nifty gained 0.05 per cent.
Other Asian countries also experienced losses: Hang Seng fell by 5.8 per cent, Shanghai declined 4.3 per cent, Kospi lost 9 per cent, and Jakarta 4.2 per cent.
Meanwhile, the Topix index rose 2 per cent, while Nikkei advanced by 2.6 per cent.
Apart from India, Sri Lanka saw outflows of $6 million, this month. However, other Asian countries saw inflows.
Japan led with the highest equity inflows of $12.28 billion, followed by South Korea and Taiwan with $2.23 and $1.72 billion, respectively.
Thailand got around $803.4 million, Indonesia received around $407 million in inflows, Malaysia $92 million, Philippines $85.2 million, and Vietnam $45 million.
