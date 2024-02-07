February 1, 2024

Interim Budget 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman on Railways

Three major economic railway corridor programmes will be implemented. These are: (1) energy, mineral and cement corridors (2) port connectivity corridors (3) high-traffic density corridors

Source: ANI

The projects have been identified under the PM Gati Shakti for enabling multi-modal connectivity.

Source: ANI

These projects will improve logistics efficiency and reduce costs.

Source: DHL

The resultant decongestion of the high-traffic corridors will also help in improving the operations of passenger trains, resulting in safety and higher travel speed for passengers.

Source: Instagram

Together with dedicated freight corridors, these three economic corridor programmes will accelerate our GDP growth and reduce logistic costs.

Source: DHL Group

Forty thousand normal rail bogies will be converted to the Vande Bharat standards to enhance safety, convenience and comfort of passengers.

Source: PTI

View Next Slide