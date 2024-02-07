February 1, 2024
Interim Budget 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman on Railways
Three major economic railway corridor programmes will be implemented. These are:
(1) energy, mineral and cement corridors (2) port connectivity corridors (3) high-traffic density corridors
The projects have been identified under the PM Gati Shakti for enabling multi-modal connectivity.
These projects will improve logistics efficiency and reduce costs.
The resultant decongestion of the high-traffic corridors will also help in improving the operations of passenger trains, resulting in safety and higher travel speed for passengers.
Together with dedicated freight corridors, these three economic corridor programmes will accelerate our GDP growth and reduce logistic costs.
Forty thousand normal rail bogies will be converted to the Vande Bharat standards to enhance safety, convenience and comfort of passengers.
