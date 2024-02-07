February 1, 2024

Interim Budget 2024: FM on Green Energy

Towards meeting the government's commitment to ‘net zero’ by 2070, the following measures will be taken.

Source: pti

Viability gap funding will be provided for harnessing offshore wind energy potential for an initial capacity of one giga-watt.

Source: Pexels

A coal gasification and liquefaction capacity of 100 MT will be set up by 2030.

Source: Pixabay

This will also help in reducing imports of natural gas, methanol, and ammonia.

Source: IGL

Phased mandatory blending of compressed biogas (CBG) in compressed natural gas (CNG) for transport and piped natural gas (PNG) for domestic purposes will be mandated.

Source: Pixabay

Financial assistance will be provided for the procurement of biomass aggregation machinery to support collection.

Source: Unsplash

View Next Slide