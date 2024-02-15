February 15, 2024
Japan loses its spot as world's third-largest economy
Japan’s economy slipped into recession after shrinking for a second quarter.
The country fell from the second-ranked economy behind the US to the third-largest in 2010 as China's economy grew.
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) had forecast Japan's fall to fourth.
Japan's nominal GDP totaled $4.2 trillion last year, or about 591 trillion yen.
For the latest October-December quarter, the Japanese economy shrank at an annual rate of 0.4%, and -0.1% from the previous quarter, according to Cabinet Office data on real GDP.
For the year, real GDP grew 1.9% from the previous year.
Real gross domestic product is a measure of the value of a nation's products and services.
