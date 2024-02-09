February 9, 2024
Key highlights of RBI Monetary Policy Announcement
Repo Rate unchanged at 6.50 per cent.
Standing Deposit Facility (SDF) unchanged at 6.25 per cent.
GDP Projection FY23-24 at 7.30 per cent.
Inflation Projection FY23-24 at 5.40 per cent.
Marginal Standing Facility (MSF) and Bank Rate at 6.75 per cent.
GDP Projection FY24-25 | Q1: 7.20 per cent | Q2: 6.80 per cent | Q3: 7.0 per cent | Q4: 6.90 per cent.
CPI Inflation outlook | Q4 FY23-24: 5.0 per cent | Q1 FY24-25: 5.0 per cent | Q2 FY24-25: 4.0 per cent | Q3 FY24-25: 4.6 per cent | Q4 FY24-25: 4.7 per cent.
